Do you know a Dad who could use some cool stuff for photography for Father’s Day? Of course, you do. Here are a few ideas. Like last year’s Father’s Day gift article, I’ve tried to create a list of good, original gifts that Dad might not already have.

Dads who like to keep things tight

You know a Dad who can use an Allen wrench set, right? Of course, he does. You can never have too many of a Wooden Camera Wrench Set. I own two Allen wrench sets and keep them in different bags so they are always ready. You may use these to periodically tighten your tripod legs or locks, which inevitably loosen through use. I also use them to tighten the L-bracket to the camera occasionally. No one wants a wiggly camera on their tripod, right?

Dads who like to keep things bright

Dads, just like anyone else, need to see what’s going on in the dark, right? Here’s a Coast HX4 80 Lumen Dual Color Light that he will love. It has two colors, red and white. He can use red so he preserves his night vision.

Dads who like to keep things dry

I believe we all know Dads who like to keep their cameras dry, right? I sure hope so. If your Dad loves to photograph near water — fishing, kayaking, near the beach — the Overboard Waterproof Dry Flat Bag (15 L, Red) is the thing to get. They’re easy to use and can even get dunked without letting in water. The bag is made of special-edition ripstop nylon thermoplastic polyurethane-coated material.

Dads who like to go to National Parks

Photographing National Parks book by author/photographer Chris Nicholson of National Parks at Night.

If you know of a Dad who likes to get outside, consider the Photographing National Parks by author Chris Nicholson of National Parks at Night. The book is described accurately as this: “Chris Nicholson delves into what all the parks offer to the photographer, and how to best research and prepare for a trip to explore the artistic opportunities within. Learn how to travel safely and photograph in the various environments found in the park system, including desert, alpine, forest and coastline. Discover where to find valuable information about iconic and secret photo locations, how to stay powered up in the outdoors, and ideas for ancillary gear that will make a photo project more efficient and productive.” If you’re interested in night photography books, I mention several in my Holiday Gift Guide for night photographers.

Dads who like to keep things sturdy

If you know a Dad who really needs to keep a camera sturdy, then look no further. The Robus RC-5570 Vantage Series 3 Carbon Fiber Tripod is a rock-solid high-quality tripod. For the quality, the price is extremely reasonable. And for a tripod that supports 55 pounds, it’s also surprisingly light. This one is a little more expensive than my other gift ideas. However, it’s still a relative bargain for the quality. And perhaps you know several people who can go in on the gift if need be!