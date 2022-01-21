Can you really get great cameras with IBIS in 2022 that cost less than $1,000? While it might be hard to believe, the answer is a solid yes.

It wasn’t too long ago that dropping $1,000 on a camera would only get you a feature-stripped option with a sensor that produced mediocre images. Wow, times have changed. Now, for $1,000 or less, you can get cameras with IBIS (in-body image stabilization), fully articulating screens, incredible autofocus systems, brilliant sensors that capture tons of details and that produce great colors, weather sealing and more.

Don’t for one second think that you’re going to be getting a mediocre camera if all you have to spend is $1,000 or less. Trust me, you can now get cameras that can do pretty much everything cameras that cost four times as much do. So, if you’re looking for cameras with IBIS that cost less than $1,000 and you still want all the other modern bells and whistles, the cameras below are for you.

Ricoh GR III — Cameras with IBIS can be tiny and powerful

If you’re looking for a camera that can slip into your pocket and go everywhere with you, the Ricoh GR III might be the camera for you. While small, this camera packs a ton of tech under its hood, and yes it even has IBIS. Incredibly, this tiny camera sports a 24-megapixel APS-C sensor, very effective 3-axis IBIS, fast autofocus and one of the best features I’ve used in a camera for a long time — Snap Focus.

Snap focus is an easy-to-use zone focusing tool that lets you set it and forget it. You can walk around and capture images you’d otherwise miss thanks to just how fast and effective Snap Focus is. The IBIS, or shake reduction as it’s known to Ricoh/Pentax, is fantastic. Handheld low shutter speed shots are easy, and you can keep the ISO nice and low when in low-light situations. It’s one of the best point-and-shoot cameras with IBIS on the market and it’s under $1,000. See our full review here.

Olympus E-M5 III — Super steady and super affordable

There are few cameras with IBIS on the market that cost less than $1,000 that offer what the Olympus OM-D E-M5 III offers. Class-leading 5-axis image stabilization, a solid 20-megapixel sensor, a fully articulating screen, and gobs of weather sealing. It’s a complete package.

This small camera weighs just 0.9lbs. Pair this micro four-thirds camera up with some of the small Olympus f/1.8 primes or take one do it all lens and it becomes a travel photographer’s dream camera. The autofocus system is rapid and accurate, the EVF is bright and clear, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make photo sharing easy, and you have live composite. The IBIS, though, is honestly some of the best in the business. If you want a rock-steady camera that costs less than a grand, check out the E-M5 III. See our full review here.

Fujfilm X-S10 — One of the best cameras with IBIS for under a grand

The Fujifilm X-S10 is a powerful mirrorless camera that packs a lot of tech under the hood for under $1,000. And yes it has IBIS. Thanks to its small size and weight, it’s great for hybrid content creators. It has an excellent 26.1-megapixel X-Trans APS-C sensor, 5-axis IBIS, gorgeous color profiles for both photos and videos, and there are 4K video modes galore.

This small camera from Fujifilm features a fully articulating 3-inch touchscreen that makes it easy to frame your photos and videos. It has great ergonomics, image quality is incredible, and it has a feature set that won’t leave you wanting more. It scored highly in our full review. The Fujifilm X-S10 might just be the best all-around camera with IBIS for under $1,000.

Pentax K-70 — DLSR fan? No worries! We’ve got you covered

Pentax has been using IBIS in its cameras long before mirrorless cameras made it cool. At under $550, you’d honestly be hard-pressed to find a digital camera with as many features as the K-70. In true Pentax style, the K-70 features incredible ergonomics, dust, freeze, weather-resistant construction and IBIS. It’s also small, light and easy to manage.

There’s a fully articulating 3-inch LCD, and the 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor produces gorgeous images and it offers a ton of dynamic range. The Pentaprism viewfinder offers 100% coverage, and with the optional GPS unit, the K-70 can track the stars with Astrotracer. This is one camera with IBIS that you’ll be able to grow with easily.

Olympus E-M10 IV — The IBIS makes this camera even more fun to use

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 IV is feature-packed and loaded with everything that makes Olympus micro four-thirds cameras great. IBIS? Yes! A 20-megapixel sensor? You bet! Fantastic ergonomics and controls? Absolutely! There’s even a tilting screen, live composite modes which make creating complex images easy, and it can capture stellar 4K video.

The E-M10 IV is a very approachable camera. I own one and use it when I want a fun, fuss-free shooting experience. Pair this IBIS-powered camera up with some of Olympus’s small, fast primes and you have a fantastic camera that’s just a joy to use. By itself, this camera costs less than $700. With a lens, it’s under $800! It’s one of the best affordable cameras with IBIS on the market. See our full review.