Camera sling bags are becoming more popular thanks to their portability, affordability and ease of use.

When you think of camera bags, you’ll likely picture large backpacks or messenger-style bags designed to carry multiple camera bodies, lenses and accessories galore. However, times are changing, and camera sling bags are starting to become the bag of choice for many.

Modern creators, especially street photographers and urbexers who like to get out and explore the cities they live in, like to travel light with just one camera and lens or with just a point and shoot like the Ricoh GR III (read our review here) or the Fujifilm X100V. Camera bag manufacturers have been taking note.

The camera sling bags we have listed below have been designed for creators who like to keep things simple. These camera sling bags are well made, weather-resistant, comfortable, and carry just the right amount of gear. The best part? They’re all super affordable. So let’s take a closer look at them.

Hex Ranger DSLR Sling Bag V2 — Comfortable and practical

Photo by Kris Kinsey

The Hex Ranger DSLR Sling Bag V2 impressed us thanks to its ease of use and its levels of comfort. In our review, we said:

“I had been looking for something smaller than a backpack that I could take with me without fuss. The Hex Ranger Sling V2 is exactly that. It holds my necessary gear, and it’s super comfortable and lightweight. I’ve worn it for several hours without any annoyance or regret, and it’s something I can’t wait to continue to use.” Managing Editor — Bryan Esler

PGYTECH OneGo Solo — A camera sling bag for hybrid creators

The OneGo Solo from PGYTECH is the perfect camera sling bag for those who own point-and-shoot cameras or compact interchangeable lens (ILC) cameras. In our review, we said:

“PGYTECH designed the OneGo Solo with many different creators in mind. The bag can easily carry a smaller CSC (compact system camera) like the Fujifilm X100V or the Ricoh GR III. It can also easily hold smaller cameras like the Olympus E-M10 IV and a couple of lenses. Its versatility comes from the fact that this bag can also hold a small gimbal or a small drone, which makes it an ideal sling or waist bag for hybrid content creators.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

Niko Camera Sling 3.0 — Small on the outside, big on the inside

The Niko Camera Sling 3.0 is another favorite camera sling bag of ours. We loved it during our review period, and we think it’s perfect for street photographers and urban explorers. In our review, we said:

“If you’re the type of photographer that likes to wander the city for a couple of hours with a small, light setup, the Niko Camera Sling 3.0 is for you. I can also see it being beneficial for genres like event photography where you have to be moving around a lot but don’t want to be carrying a huge backpack. It allows you to quickly access your gear without having to take it fully off your body, making it great for on-the-go types of photography. Its weatherproofing and clean design also ensure that it can blend into a variety of environments.” Sara Kempner

Hex Ranger Crossbody — Strong and stylish

The Hex Ranger Crossbody is the smallest of the camera sling bags featured in this roundup. However, this mini bag can hold more than you think. Perfect for point-and-shoot and compact system cameras, the bag can also hold accessories, your phone and more. It’s an excellent bag for urbexers and street photographers. In our review, we said: