Over the last couple of weeks, we have been putting the new PGYTECH OneGo Solo to the test. Does this sling-type bag live up to the hype or should modern hybrid creators send this fanny pack-looking bag back to the 90s? Find out in our full review.

Note: PGYTECH sent us the OneGo Solo to review and keep. However, this is a completely independent review. All thoughts about this bag are our own.

Pros

Small and light

Durable water repelling materials

Versatile

Perfect for street photographers, or vloggers

Very affordable

Cons

Sticky zippers

Not much padding

PGYTECH OneGo Solo — Technical specifications

All of the technical specifications for other PGYTECH OneGo Solo are from the product listing page at B&H Photo:

Carry options: Sling, waist pack

Colors: Black or deep navy

Type of closures: Zippers, magnets and snaps

Interior type: Insert with adjustable dividers (hook & loop)

Materials exterior: Polyester + Pu

Padded Interior: Yes

Capacity: 3L

Exterior size: 355x x174 x 99mm

Interior size: 320mm x 150mm x 80mm

PGYTECH OneGo Solo — Ergonomics and build quality

Hang on, the 90s are calling, they want their fanny pack back. Haha. All jokes aside, the PGYTECH OneGo Solo is a very versatile sling bag. Thanks to its design, the Solo can either be worn as a sling over your shoulder, or it can be worn around your waist like a fanny pack (or bum bag as we used to call them in England). The bag has a pretty sleek design overall that sports two handy exterior pockets that can hold a phone, keys, headphones or other accessories. There’s even a decent-sized interior compartment for your camera and lenses, or a small drone or gimbal.

The inside also houses a large zippered pouch that has dedicated battery and accessory sleeves and a pouch that seals via a strong magnet. In this pouch, you can store filters and cables galore. Just like with the PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder Bags, I am impressed by just how well PGYTECH has used the space in the OneGo Solo. Looking at it you would think that there’s not much room at all, however, this isn’t the case. The sling looks smart in the deep navy color and looks equally as sleek in Obsidian black. It won’t look out of place on urban explorers.

Build quality

From a build quality perspective, the OneGo Sling is again just like the One Go Shoulder Bags. The bag is made from a mixture of Polyester and Pu materials that do a nice job of repelling rain, snow and dust. However, PGYTECH states that the bag should not be exposed to water for long periods. Still, it’s tough enough to keep your gear dry while you get to a covered spot. The finish is also scratch-resistant.

The clasps and buckles are made from plastic, but they feel tough and have held up well to the abuse I have given them. The zip is of the YKK variety. While I’m yet to be blown away by YKK zips, those who care about such things will be pleased to know this. I have worn the PGYTECH OneGo Solo extensively on hikes and around urban areas. I’m impressed with how well it has performed. You’re not going to have any issues with this bag when it comes to its build quality.

PGYTECH OneGo Solo — What can it hold?

PGYTECH designed the OneGo Solo with many different creators in mind. The bag can easily carry a smaller CSC (compact system camera) like the Fujifilm X100V or the Ricoh GR III. It can also easily hold smaller cameras like the Olympus E-M10 IV and a couple of lenses. Its versatility comes from the fact that this bag can also hold a small gimbal or a small drone, which makes it an ideal sling or waist bag for hybrid content creators. You can even attach a small tripod to the base of the bag as well.

Your mileage will vary based on what camera system you use. I was able to carry my Olympus E-M10 IV along with a 20mm f/1.4 prime. There was also room for multiple batteries, AirPods, my phone, cables, an ND filter, a cleaning cloth and even a small Lume Cube. It’s pretty nice to be able to carry all of that in a bag that can easily be accessed while around your waist.

PGYTECH OneGo Solo — In the field

The PGYTECH OneGo Solo is easy to use out in the field. The hardest part is deciding whether you want to wear it as a sling or as a fanny pack. More often than not I chose the latter because having access to all of your gear almost instantly is great. There’s not much you can do in terms of customization as there’s just one movable divider. Still, the storage pouches and sleeves allow you to organize your gear and accessories so you can keep things tidy.

The strap does not feature any kind of padding, but the sling remained comfortable while out walking around. I never felt the strap cutting into me, which is always a plus. I would like to have seen a bit more padding on the inside of the OneGo Solo. The one movable divider is pretty thin as is the padding on the rear of the interior. Still, my gear seemed to stay in place and it never took any damage. I also wish the zipper operation was smoother. You have to give it a fairly good tug to get it moving. Minor annoyances for sure, but they’re worth noting.

From an ease of use standpoint, though the PGYTECH OneGo Solo is great overall. Just load it up, throw it on and you’re good to go. You can wear the Solo across your back, across your chest, or around your waist, and access to your gear is quick and easy.

PGYTECH OneGo Solo — A great solo sling and a great camera bag companion

So, who is the PGYTECH OneGo Solo for and should you buy one? The PGYTECH OneGo Solo is for photographers or hybrid content creators who want a small, easy to use and manage sling that can still carry a fair amount of gear. If you use compact cameras like the Ricoh GR III or the Fujifilm X100V, this sling is a perfect size.

Maybe you use small ILC cameras like the Olympus E-M10 series along with one or two small primes or one zoom lens. If you do, the OneGo Sling will work as well. If you use your phone as your main photo or video capture device and want to bring along a small mic, or small gimbal, the OneGo Sling will be great. You can even use the PGYTECH OneGo Sling as a companion to your main camera bag or you could just use it to carry accessories that you need to get to in a rush.

Is the PGYTECH OneGo sling with the $65.90 asking price? To me, yes. You can use the sling as a stand-alone camera bag or you can use it to accessorize. The OneGo Sling is well made, it’s easy to configure and it’s comfortable to wear. So, if you need a small, stylish, sleek bag, for $65.90, it’s hard to go wrong with the PGYTECH OneGo Sling. Want one? Check out stock levels and the latest price here.