The Niko Camera Sling 3.0 is the newest camera bag release from Chrome Industries. Marketed for urban, on-the-go photographers, this bag has a revamped design with plenty of organizational features.

The Niko Camera Sling 3.0 has a cross-body strap with a quick tightening and releasing system allowing fast access to your gear. It’s set up to be worn either as a sling-style bag across your back or as a waist belt (think of it as a hard-core fanny pack!). The main compartment is fully customizable with movable partitions so that you can set it up for whatever gear you’re taking with you.

Pros

Clean design, unassuming look as a camera bag

Tons of pockets

Top zip opening for easy access to your gear

Two-point adjustable shoulder strap for quick tightening or loosening

Lifetime guarantee

Weatherproof

Adjustable straps on the bottom allow for portable tripod attachment

Cons

The belt is too thin, could be thicker and padded for more comfort. I don’t see being able to wear it comfortably for long periods of time, especially around your waist.

The buckle is metal which can clang on things and also potentially be too easy quick release

Technical specifications for the Niko Camera Sling 3.0

All technical specifications have been taken from the Chrome website link:

Size: 7.5” H | 12.5” W | 5.5” D

Volume: 9L without divider

Weight: 2.14lbs | .97kg

Bag Material: Bluesign approved, water-resistant, durable 1050D nylon w/ a padded, soft-touch Tricot interior

Ergonomics and build quality

Out of the box, the bag had a nice, clean design. To the average bystander, it doesn’t look like a camera bag, which is always a plus. The bag feels sturdy and durable, and I feel like my gear is well protected when inside it. Any bag that is weather-resistant and abrasion-resistant will always win bonus points with me as I am not easy on my gear. The top opening zipper allows for easy access to your camera and the zipper itself appears well built.

The signature chrome buckle looks cool, but I’m a bit skeptical about its practicality. I will always choose function over aesthetic and I’m not sure the chosen buckle mechanism is the most practical design. My fear is that you could accidentally push the button which would release the whole bag straight to the ground. As someone who travels a lot, I also think about how easy it would be for someone to quickly push that button and do a quick grab and run with my gear.

Packing the Niko Camera Sling 3.0

The main compartment capacity is 9L. It comes with two removable dividers which allow you to customize the interior to your needs. I tested it by putting my Canon EOS R5 with the EF lens adapter as well as my EF 70-200mm lens inside. It fit perfectly which was surprising for a small bag, as that is a pretty lengthy combination of gear. It could also comfortably hold my Canon EOS 7D Mark II with a 24-70mm lens, as well as a 10-24 lens. The only downside I see to this bag for the gear that I have is not being able to carry my 70-200mm lens on a body, as well as a wide-angle lens.

Aside from the main compartment, the Niko Camera Sling 3.0 is full of miscellaneous pockets for your smaller gear like spare batteries, business cards, lens cloths, etc. I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many pockets in bags, and Chrome has done a great job providing just that. The front flap also folds down into a little shelf so you can use it while swapping out memory cards or batteries. There’s also a great hidden pocket along the back that I would use to store important things like my phone, passport or credit cards.

In the field

I had originally hoped to use this bag primarily in the waist belt style. But after testing it out, I think where this bag really shines is when it’s used in the sling style. The strap design is too thin to wear it around your waist comfortable for long, especially when loaded with gear. I understand that this bag is marketed for urban exploration, but I would still love to see a future version have at least the option to have a thicker waist belt design.

When worn as a sling, the bag sits pretty comfortably across your back. The quick-release straps allow you to access your gear efficiently. There is also an optional strap that goes under one arm to connect with the crossbody strap. This secures the bag to you even more, although inhibits your ability to swing the bag around to your front for access.

Final thoughts

If you’re the type of photographer that likes to wander the city for a couple of hours with a small, light setup, The Niko Camera Sling 3.0 is for you. I can also see it being beneficial for genres like event photography where you have to be moving around a lot but don’t want to be carrying a huge backpack. It allows you to quickly access your gear without having to take it fully off your body, making it great for on-the-go types of photography. Its weatherproofing and clean design also ensure that it can blend into a variety of environments.