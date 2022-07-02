Thanks to their stylish and rugged designs, Hex has made a name for themselves in the camera bag space. We were recently sent the Hex Ranger Crossbody and immediately put it to the test. Does this small sling, designed for those who like to travel light, measure up to its bigger Hex brothers and sisters? Find out in our full review.

Note: Hex sent us the Ranger Crossbody to review and keep. However, all thoughts and opinions about this bag are our own. We have not been told what to say, nor have we been influenced in any way. We tell you this as we always want to be honest with you.

Pros

Small and light

Made with quality materials

Easily adjustable strap

Lined interior

Excellent size for small ILC and point-and-shoot cameras

It costs less than $50

Cons

Adjusting interior padding can be challenging

Hex Ranger Crossbody — Technical specifications

All specifications for the Hex Ranger Crossbody are from the official Hex website:

Water-resistant genuine Cordura

Anti-Microbial Technology

Small form factor design

EVA foam padding throughout

Adjustable padded divider

Front zipper pocket with mesh accessory inserts

Rear pocket with hidden magnetic closure

YKK Zippers with metal pulls

Adjustable nylon strap

Dimensions: 8.0″H x 6.0″W x 2.0″D

Weight: .375 lbs

Capacity: 1.5L

Hex Ranger Crossbody — Ergonomics and build quality

Like many other camera bags from the Hex, the Hex Ranger Crossbody is a well-made product that will survive what most modern creators will subject it to. Made from Cordura fabrics and featuring YKK zippers, the Hex Ranger Crossbody is one tough little bag. According to Hex, this bag also features Anti-Microbial Technology, which should protect it from 99% of bacteria, mold, and fungus. This coating could be pretty handy if you live in a humid climate.

The Hex Ranger Crossbody, if you cannot tell from the images, is a small sling designed to carry action cameras, point-and-shoot cameras, and some small interchangeable lens cameras. It measures just 8 inches tall, 6 inches wide and is 2 inches deep. The Ranger Crossbody is not a bag for those who like to bring it all with them. However, you can fit a surprising amount of items into this bag. Hex sent me the Blackout camo version of the bag, though it’s also available in black, Glacier camo and regular camo colors.

Stylish and practical

The main compartment out of the box has a padded divider that can be removed. The pocket is lined, so you can drop your camera and lens in there and not worry about it getting scratched. That’s all there is to it. The main compartment is very simple.

The front of the bag is home to a zippered pocket that can hold a phone or your wallet. There are also a few small mesh compartments that can easily hold a pair of AirPods, memory cards and other small accessories. The rear of the bag has a pocket that closes with a magnetic clip. Again, it could also house a wallet or your phone.

The strap is not padded, but it is tough. It feels like a seat belt in a car. The strap is easily adjustable and comfortable, though I wish the belt had a rubberized area to stop slipping while you’re wearing it. All of the furniture on the bag is plastic, but it’s tough and works well. I like the way that Hex styles their bag, and this includes the Ranger Crossbody. It’s a simple bag with just a few compartments, but it is designed well and looks nice.

Hex Ranger Crossbody — What can it hold?

As mentioned above, the Hex Ranger Crossbody has been designed for creators with smaller cameras. So you’ll be fine if you use cameras like the Ricoh GR III (read our review) or GR IIIx (read our review) or point-and-shoot cameras like the Ricoh WG-80 (pictured above; review coming soon).

The bag will also accommodate the Fujifilm X100V and smaller interchangeable lens cameras like the Fujifilm X-T30 and the Olympus E-M10 IV with a prime or a small zoom attached. For example, my Olympus E-M10 IV with the 12-200mm f/3.5-6.3 fits into the bag if I remove the padded interior divider. However, if you leave the padded divider in place, you’ll be limited regarding what camera you can carry.

Still, if you have the divider in place, you could house a point and shoot in one section, a pair of sunglasses, a small action camera, and maybe some chargers in the other. You could also have a small camera body on one side and your lens on the other. So you have some options, but not many.

Hex Ranger Crossbody — In the field

The Hex Ranger Crossbody is as simple a bag as you can get, so the Crossbody is easy to use while out in the field. Accessing either of the three compartments is a fuss-free affair thanks to the YKK zippers that run smoothly and the magnetic clip on the back pouch.

The strap, which is easy to adjust, allows you to wear the Hex Ranger Crossbody as a regular sling that sits at waist level, or you can shorten the strap so that the bag sits higher up on your torso. I don’t find it comfortable, but I know many who like to wear bags like this at chest height. You can alter the strap length to do this if you wish.

The only issue I had while using the bag came with the interior divider. The hook and loop Velcro system is strong. Like, superhuman strong. This is a good and bad thing in a small bag. Once you rip the partition out of the bag, getting it back into the small main compartment is a pain. The Velcro instantly sticks to every exposed surface inside the bag, making it difficult to place it perfectly. Overall, the Hex Ranger Crossbody is a stylish little bag that will work well for urbex and street photographers who just need to carry a small camera and a few accessories.