Overnight, Nikon announced the new NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2, a compact yet capable FX-format prime lens that provides fantastic image quality, fast aperture, a practical field of view and extraordinary bokeh for everyday image and video capture.
Affordable, portable and bright, this new optic checks all the right boxes for a lightweight lens to carry just about anywhere for nearly any occasion. Whether seeking a lens for everyday snaps, unobtrusive street photography or as a travel companion that easily fits in your carry-on, the new 40mm lets you capture with incredible sharpness, fast focus and gorgeous blurred backgrounds.
Additionally, the fast aperture affords excellent low light performance and exceptional image quality — from portraits to food, or still life to 4K video, users can expect vivid colors and lifelike three-dimensional depth.
“Many creators have told us that they want extremely small lenses with fast apertures to complement their lightweight mirrorless Z series cameras,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “The new 40mm f/2 delivers as a great lens for travel, street photography or everyday use.”
The 40mm f/2 is a versatile lens that can be used with any Nikon Z series full frame or DX-format camera. The lens is small enough to pair perfectly with a Z 50, Z fc or Z 5, yet suitable for Z 6II and Z 7II users looking for a light and compact “walk-around” lens.
All-purpose prime with beautiful bokeh
Highlights include:
- A compact, versatile prime lens that is ideal for everyday applications such as close-ups, casual portraits and food photography.
- Delivers fantastic bokeh and a dramatic separation of the subject from the background.
- The standard focal range hits the sweet spot of a natural angle of view, while still being wide enough for street photography. When mounted on a DX-format camera, the lens is equivalent to 60mm, which is a great focal length for flattering portraits.
- Ultra-compact, weighing in at merely 170g and only 1.8 inches long, making it easy to carry around for day-long outings.
- Built with 6 elements in 4 groups with a 9-blade diaphragm that creates a gorgeous, circular bokeh that draws attention to the subject.
- Utilizes an electromagnetic diaphragm for precise aperture control and stable exposure during continuous shooting.
- The NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 offers a short 0.96 feet minimum focusing distance, which is excellent for capturing food and top-down photos of décor and tablescapes.
- Designed with consideration for dust and drip-resistant performance with a sealing that prevents dust and water droplets from entering the lens.
- Video shooters will benefit from the quiet operation, natural focus shift that allows for fluid changes when going from close focusing to infinity, reduced focus breathing and smooth aperture control.
- The lens features an integrated control ring, which can be customized and assigned to adjust focus, ISO, aperture and exposure compensation.
Pricing and availability
The NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 will be available beginning later this fall for a suggested retail price of $299.95. Preorders are not yet available.
Leave a comment