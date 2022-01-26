Landscape photography is incredibly calming and relaxing, and capturing the beauty of the world is beyond rewarding. We’re lucky that there are now so many fantastic high-megapixel cameras that can help us capture that beauty.

Modern mirrorless cameras are packed full of tech that can make capturing tough scenes easy. We now have sensors that offer high dynamic range. Pin-sharp LCDs and EVFs can help you see all the detail before you take your shots. IBIS is at a point where you no longer need tripods (unless you’re doing long exposures). IBIS also introduces pixel shift technology that can help create insanely-detailed hi-res shots. These are just a few of the mod cons that landscape photographers should be excited about.

In this roundup, we’ll take a quick look at five high-megapixel cameras that offer everything the modern landscape photographer could ever need. These cameras are rugged, they capture stunning amounts of detail and they’re easy to use. Let’s check them out.

Fujifilm GFX100S — The GOAT of high-megapixel mirrorless cameras

The Fujifilm GFX 100S is an absolute titan when it comes to landscape photography. This larger than full-frame camera (it’s not quite medium format) packs a 102-megapixel sensor. Amazingly, Fujifilm stuffed it into a body that’s not much bigger than today’s full-frame cameras. It even has very effective IBIS packed inside.

The GFX 100S is fully weather-sealed. You can shoot 400-megapixel images with the hi-res mode. The autofocus system is also on par with a lot of full-frame cameras. Dual card slots, a nice LCD and EVF, and great ergonomics make this camera ideal for landscape work. It’s not cheap. Still, if you want the best image quality possible, this is perhaps the best option on this list of high-megapixel mirrorless cameras.

Sony a7R IV — High megapixels, low price

The Sony a7R IV is a fantastic camera for the money. Sony improved the ergonomics of the a7R IV. On top of that, the weather sealing has also improved. The part that most landscape photographers will be interested in though is the 60-megapixel full-frame sensor. This silicon captures incredible amounts of detail and offers up impressive dynamic range (14.77 stops).

The sensor is paired up with a brilliant image processor and one of the best autofocus systems around. You’ll also find the usual extras like dual card slots, a nice EVF and a recently updated LCD. Don’t forget about the 5-axis IBIS either. This camera also gives you access to the most comprehensive lens library in the mirrorless camera world. Capturing high-megapixel images filled with detail is easy with this camera.

Canon EOS R5 — Canon joins the high-megapixel camera wars

The Canon EOS R5 is a fantastic camera for landscape photography. The 45-megapixel designed by Canon sensor is incredibly powerful. With 14.6 stops of dynamic range, this sensor can deliver detail-rich images in challenging lighting situations. During my review period, I had no problems recovering tons of detail from highlights and shadows.

The EOS R5 also boasts one of the best autofocus systems on the market. Dual-Pixel autofocus makes capturing details a piece of cake. There’s a fantastic LCD and EVF that makes seeing what you are about to capture easy. Dual card slots (one UHS-II, one CFexpress) help protect your work. The R5 has incredible amounts of weather sealing. It’s also very easy to use thanks to the class-leading IBIS and user-friendly menus. This is one high-megapixel camera you don’t want to ignore.

Panasonic Lumix S1R — High dynamic range, rugged build and more

The full-frame Panasonic Lumix S1R is overlooked by many. This is a real shame as this camera is a high-megapixel beast. The 47.3-megapixel backside-illuminated sensor offers up just over 14 stops of dynamic range. The sensor also sits in a body that’s as tough as they come. Panasonic spared no expense and they made this camera dust, water, and freezeproof. Take that Mother Nature.

Aside from the sensor, you’re going to find that the IBIS is excellent. You’ll be able to capture stunning landscapes sans tripods. You can also use pixel shift technology to create stunning 187-megapixel images. There are two card slots, a 5.76m dot EVF, a crisp 2.1m dot LCD and the battery life is great. The Panasonic S1R should be on the radar of every landscape photographer looking for a new camera.

Nikon Z7 II — An unsung hero of landscape photography

Like the S1R above, the Nikon Z7 II is a camera many photographers scoff at. But again, there’s no reason to hate on this camera. The 45.7-megapixel sensor is fantastic. Landscape photographers will enjoy the 14.7 stops of dynamic range and class-leading ergonomics. Some of my favorite landscape shots have come from this camera.

Pair the Z 7 II up with a lens like the Z 14-24mm f/2.8 and your images will sing. The EVF and LCD are fantastic, The autofocus (493 AF points) is much improved over the original Z7. There’s plenty of weather sealing and dual card slots. The 5-axis IBIS is stellar. Timed long exposure shooting is also possible. You can now shoot for up to 900 seconds (15 minutes). For under $3,000, the Z7 II might be for you.