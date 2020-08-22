You hear arguments about sensor size all the time. Full frame is better, crop sensors are terrible in low light … the list goes on. But does sensor size really matter when it comes down to the details of a photo?

In the video above from The Slanted Lens, Jay P. Morgan and Kenneth Merrill put five mirrorless cameras to the test. They look at things like noise, detail, color, dynamic range, high ISO and more. They discuss the advantages and disadvantages to each format, putting them against one another using equivalency testing.

Click here to check out part one of the sensor size testing.

What do you think — does sensor size matter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.