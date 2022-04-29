Aah, the camera strap. While we get straps in every camera box, they’re often low quality, and they’re meant for your neck. Try wearing that for several hours at a time, and deal with things like neck pain, your camera bouncing on your stomach and the worst — neck sweat. Yuck!

If you are looking to upgrade your camera strap, there’s a ton of options on the market that are more comfortable. Check out a few of our favorites below.

Holdfast Vegan Leather Solo Money Maker

If you need to carry your camera for multiple hours per day, or need to carry two bodies, there’s not a better strap than Holdfast’s offerings. Their Vegan Leather Solo Money Maker is a great sling-style strap for one body, and it comes in several bright colors. Plus it’s animal-friendly, and 100% weatherproof! Here’s what Michèle Grenier had to say in her review:

“The Money Maker is pretty straight forward … it’s a high-quality camera strap that performs as well as it looks. The solo version comes with a stabilizer strap that keeps the shoulder pad in place and a belt anchor that prevents camera swing while you’re not shooting.” Michèle Grenier

SpiderPro Hand Strap v2

Carry your camera with ease, without having to worry about putting it around your neck or shoulder. The SpiderPro Hand Strap v2 is a comfortable strap that can attach right to your wrist. It fits virtually any camera — small or large — and gives you the ultimate flexibility while shooting! Here’s what Scott Wyden Kivowitz had to say in his review:

“I use my SpiderPro Hand Strap v2 on my Nikon D850 and my Nikon Z 6, both of which have Really Right Stuff L-Brackets. The hand strap stays in place, and never budgets unless I want to remove it.” Scott Wyden Kivowitz

Peak Design Slide

Probably one of the most recognizable straps is the Slide by Peak Design. This sling-style strap provides ultra comfort, with a padded shoulder area that stops your Slide from … well, sliding around. Keep your camera at your hip and easily bring it up to your eyes when necessary. It’s also super easy and quick to adjust as necessary. Here’s what I had to say in my review:

“I’ve been a user of Peak Design products for the last few years, mostly with their Peak Design Slide camera strap. It’s been the most comfortable strap I use, offering me the ability to use it as a sling and hold my heavy camera gear at my side, rather than in front of me.” Bryan Esler

WANDRD Wrist Strap

Wrist straps can often be finicky if you have a battery grip attached. But the WANDRD Wrist Strap gets around that limitation, and in turn gives you a self-tightening design that’s comfortable and keeps your camera secure. Here’s what I had to say in my review: