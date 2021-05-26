Today, WANDRD unveiled its new ROAM Sling and patent-pending laptop case — the perfect camera solution and everyday carry for sling devotees.

Available in three sizes — 3L, 6L and 9L — the ROAM Sling features a wide opening for easy access, removable dividers and an expandable water bottle/tripod pocket.

“It may look small, but this baby can carry everything you need for a full day of shooting, working, snacking and all around butt-kicking,” said Ryan Cope, WANDRD co-founder and head of marketing.

The ROAM is made of weather resistant materials, and has a dual adjustment removable shoulder strap included, along with a storable secure sternum strap.

The patent-pending design allows you to carry a laptop right on the sling, with the company’s 13 and 16-inch add-on laptop case. The case also transforms into an ergonomic stand and can quickly integrate with the company’s 6L and 9L ROAM Sling, Carry Strap and Tech Bags. There’s also a front storage pocket with a key clip.

The WANDRD ROAM Sling and accompanying laptop case are now available on Kickstarter. Early bird pricing is available for a limited time, with the Sling costing $74, $99 and $109 respectively. Paired with the laptop case, the combo costs $139 (6L) and $154 (9L). Finally, the laptop case is also available separately for $42.