After a tumultuous 2020, the holidays will be here before you know it! As we gear up for the biggest shopping season of the year, we’re presenting our favorite gifts for photographers this holiday season. Below are a few of our favorites that are valued under $1000.

Olympus 8mm Fisheye f/1.8 PRO lens

Recommended by Bob Coates | $899; available via Olympus

This lens is tack sharp. Field of view is fun and leads to some definitely creative compositions. The f/1.8 aperture makes it a great lens capture a full nightscape including the Milky Way.

Atomos Ninja V 5″ 4K HDMI Recording Monitor

Recommended by Kevin Ames | $595; available via B&H

This monitor is perfect for photographers shooting more video. Its super bright screen is easy to see even in sunlight. Connect it to a camera’s HDMI port to see what’s being recorded. An accessory SSD can be added to record 4K HDMI video saving the time it takes to write to cards. It comes with an AC power supply and can be powered by Sony-style NP batteries.

Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD Lens for Sony E

Recommended by Julie Powell | Read review | $549; available via B&H

If you want to get into nature photography without breaking the bank, this is a great lens for the price. I have just spent two weeks reviewing this lens, and it’s one I am putting on my Christmas list!

Panasonic Lumix GX85 with two lenses

Recommended by Bob Coates | $597.99; available via B&H

This technology is a little bit older but I think it is a big bang for the buck! Great for the newer photographer as a starter camera. Also good as a small secondary body for Mmicro four-thirdscamera users. I’m still using mine to this day and depending upon the lens I have mounted on iitfits nicely in my Think Tank Mirrorless Mover belt pack.

DJI Mavic Air 2

Recommended by Mark Morrow | $799; available via B&H

Some companies just get it. They understand their customer and they understand the tools and products they need. For visual creatives, DJI is one of those companies. Breaking the mold yet again, from frame rate to price point, the Mavic Air 2 brings yet another level of cinematic aerial power to the table.

The 3-axis gimbal sports a 1/2″ CMOS sensor capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video and up to 48-megapixel stills. At nearly half the price of it’s older sibling, the Mavic 2 Pro, critics far and wide are touting the Air 2 as one of the best solutions for pilots on the market today.

Canon EF 100mm f/2.8 Macro USM Lens

Recommended by Jemma Pollari | $599; available via B&H

The 100mm macro is a staple of wedding photographers for those beautiful detail shots of the rings, flowers and invitation flat lays. It makes a beautiful portrait lens, too, with its wide f/2.8 aperture. Whether you’re photographing your kids or the micro world in your back garden, this lens has you covered.

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III

Recommended by Bryan Esler | Read review | $899; available via Olympus

If you’re looking for a small, lightweight camera, the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III is as good as it gets. Offering great image quality in a body that can easily fit in a jacket pocket, the E-M5 Mark III is a micro four-thirds camera with a 20-megapixel sensor. Its amazing weather sealing and dust resistance means you’ll get great shots — no matter what it might be doing outside!

Shutter watches

Recommended by Lauri Novak | Starting at $611.57; available via Etsy

Something for the photographer who has everything? A really unique and beautiful piece of artwork crafted from old cameras.

FEISOL Elite Tripod CT-3372 M2 Rapid

Recommended by Ken Lee | $575.95; available via B&H

This Feisol tripod has been my go-to tripod for the past seven years. Although this boasts a 66-pound load capacity and is a little large, it’s surprisingly light and I take it with me when hiking. I use this in the field to hold heavier camera setups, but also to have increased stability while creating hour-long exposures during gale-force desert winds or while creating long exposure photos in shifting sands on the coast. It inspires confidence. The last thing I want to be thinking about when I am creating compositions is whether my camera is going to fall over or shake.

Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 lens for Canon EF and Nikon F

Recommended by Rick Friedman | $799; available via B&H

The Tamron 100-400mm has become one of my most used lens. use it in my photojournalism, portraiture, wild life and scenic photographs. he lens is lightweight, sharp and focuses quickly.

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Lens for Sony E

Recommended by Julie Powell | Read review | $879; available via B&H

As an everyday workhorse, I have found it performs well in most scenarios. It’s perfect for studio portraits but works wonders in natural light, too. It’s perfect for an afternoon at the park, and some basic landscapes and nature shots. If you are after a good all-rounder, the Tamron 28-75mm is a great lens to have in your kit.

Genaray Powerhouse Daylight LED Monolight

Recommended by Kevin Ames | $649.99; available via B&H

Sometime a photograph needs a lot of light and the Genaray Powerhouse delivers it and quietly. Dimmable from 0 to 100% in 10% steps makes it easy to dial in the right amount of light for stills or video.