Sharing is what the holidays are all about. We’d love to see how our readers are celebrating the holidays this season!

One of the things I love about the holidays is the sharing of images. We welcome you into our homes, our lives and our traditions by sharing our holiday photos.

We’d love for you to share your holidays with Photofocus.

Let’s see what the holidays are like wherever you are in the world. Lights? Trees? Characters? Holiday displays and of course, don’t forget the feasts, we’d love to see those too. There are so many fun traditions and so many photo opportunities during the holidays.

Win a Platypod Ultra Essentials Kit!

Plus, one lucky entry will be chosen by our editorial board to win a Platypod Ultra Essentials Kit! This has everything to help get you started, including a Platypod Ultra, Multi-Accessory Kit, Benro IN00 Ball Head, a Square Jellyfish metal spring tripod mount for your smartphone and a special holiday bonus of a set of goosenecks.

You can save on select Platypod standalone products today, with an exclusive 20% discount for Photofocus readers through the end of 2021! Just use the code PF20 at checkout at platypod.com.

How to enter and share your holiday images

It’s easy to submit your images with us. Just click here and create a post in the Photofocus Community. Then, add the #photofocusholidays21 hashtag so we can be sure to find them.

After we go through the submissions, we’ll choose our favorites and publish them in January.