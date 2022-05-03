It’s Day 2 of the Photoshop Virtual Summit.

Three sessions I’m looking forward to today

Photoshop for Lightroom Users

Photo by Matt Kloskowski

In this session, Matt Kloskowski helps Lightroom users become experts at Photoshop. Find out why using Photoshop as a part of your workflow is so important, and work to use things like compositing, sky replacement, selections and more … even some tools that Lightroom might have, but Photoshop is better at.

You’ll learn about the settings and workflow to make the process seamless, and know when’s the best time to make the jump over from Lightroom to Photoshop to help you finish your images.

Photoshop for Beginners

Learn the basics of Photoshop with this course from Nicole Young. You’ll learn how to open files, work with the Photoshop workspace, how to work with layers and basic masking, adjustment layers, common tools and best practices in saving your files.

Technically Perfect: Take Control of Lens Distortion and Perspective Issues

Photo by Bryan Esler

Join Rich Harrington as he walks you through how to spot lens and geometry issues. You’ll learn to see flaws in photos that are often missed. But you won’t just get the red pill and feel powerless — Rich will teach you how to gain complete control over these flaws.

Learn how to use multiple built-in tools in Adobe Camera Raw to process issues like optical distortion and vignetting. You’ll also learn about the Adaptive Wide Angle filter to transform your wide-angle shots precisely.

Creative Techniques with Filters

Do you use filters a lot in Photoshop? What if you could use them a little differently? Corey Barker will showy how to utilize this underrated feature. Explore how to combine filters in various ways to create effects where you never thought you could.

