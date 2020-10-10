With 5DayDeal quickly approaching, it’s the perfect time to sign up for their giveaway. You can win over $10,000 in prizes, including things like a MacBook Pro and Peak Design gear.

New winners are chosen each day from October 15-20, 2020. Here’s what you can win:

(34) Flickr 12-month Pro memberships

(6) SmugMug 12-month Pro memberships

(3) Peak Design Travel Tripods

(3) Peak Design Everyday Backpacks

(1) 13″ Apple MacBook Pro

Plus, just by signing up to win you get a 3-month membership to Flickr Pro (not available to current members).

There are so many easy ways to get started, and you don’t have to purchase a thing. And stay tuned for this year’s big 5DayDeal announcement, with a great photography bundle worth $2700 in value.