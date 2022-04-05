Mirrorless cameras are the future. Many are filled with amazing tech. So what reasons would there be to still use a DSLR? Turns out there’s a few.
And not to worry, this is not an anti-mirrorless camera rant. These are simply a few reasons why someone might reach for a DSLR in 2022.
Longer battery life
It’s rather easy to find DSLRs that are rated for 800-1500 shots and beyond. If you want a camera to last all night to let you take very long exposure photos or 4-hour long star trails, DSLRs have an advantage. Mirrorless bodies are often rated lower than that, although it’s gaining fast. You can also get additional life out of them if you make a concerted effort to conserve power.
Feels better in hand
Comfort is subjective. Nonetheless, DSLRs are larger and typically have deeper grips. The same can’t be said for many of their mirrorless counterparts, often having flat or shallower grips. People with large hands are especially left out in the cold. This issue is arguably not as important if one is primarily doing night photography, since the camera is typically perched on a tripod.
Regardless, if you are photographing all day, it’s much better to have a camera that is comfortable to hold. Try picking up cameras and seeing how they feel. Does this seem like something you would want to hold for hours on end?
Looks better in low light
The optical viewfinders on DSLRs look better in low light. When photographing in low light situations, optical viewfinders approximate the feel of looking with your own eye.
Electronic viewfinders can look like a grainy, poor-quality display. There’s often tons of noise, making it more challenging to determine whether you’ve nailed focus and exposure. And, well, most photographers think those are important aspects.
Less expensive
This requires little explanation. You can get jaw-dropping DSLRs such as the Pentax K-1 for $1700 new. The Nikon D750 camera sells for under $800 new.
Greater selection of lenses
The sheer amount of lenses available for DSLRs, lenses that have been made for decades, is overwhelming. And they are often less expensive.
For most photographers, mirrorless cameras have a fine lens selection, having all the typical lenses that one would ordinarily use. However, for specialty photographers, having access to extremely long lenses, LensBaby, various oddball lenses of yesteryear on eBay and some Kickstarter lenses might be all the reason they need to use a DSLR. That said, there are many adapters that one can use with mirrorless cameras.
Better durability
DSLRs still generally get the nod when it comes to durability. Why? The larger body, that’s why. It’s thicker and has more room for shock absorption, a larger grip and really good weather sealing. Additionally, the sensor on a mirrorless camera is more exposed and may require a little more maintenance.
Some mirrorless cameras do offer rugged performance, but generally speaking, if photographers know they are going to put their camera through abuse — think war journalism, coastal photography, backcountry landscape, windy desert areas — they are more likely to reach for a DSLR.
What’s best for you?
There’s no such thing as “the best camera.” You choose the camera that’s best for you (and your budget). That camera may be mirrorless. But that camera just may be a DSLR.
No arguments here, I think this is a solid set of reasons. Thanks for the article
Thank you for your comment! I like mirrorless cameras, of course, but see some good reasons for DSLRs as well. Gotta love choices.
I have only DSLRs, but now i buy an DSLM. I hope it will work fine. I hope i have no problems with the EVF. I will see it next month. Good article, thanks
I think for almost all applications, the EVF will serve you quite well. EVFs continually get better. Mirrorless is the future, and by eliminating the flapping mirror, manufacturers are able to put quite a bit of features and tech that can help all of us. Whether it’s showing the approximate exposure based on the camera settings, eye-focus, or so many other features, mirrorless is the way forward. But of course, there are still a few reasons to use a DSLR! Thanks for your kind words!
The only reason I switched to mirrorless last year was because I reached the end of life on clicking the shutter. I’d put my trusty Canon 80D through a lot and then used my husband’s for a long time. I still miss the 80D and the easy access to all of my old lenses. I am very grateful for the adapter which lets me use my Lensbaby lenses and some of my other ones since affording a whole slew of new lenses at one time was not a possibility.
Purchasing tons of new lenses is not an option for many, but thankfully, it sounds like your adapter is working well.
I wouldn’t go back to using a DSLR anymore than I would go back to using film. Plenty of lenses available for Fuji including Lensbaby. Eric Bouvet has gone out to the Ukraine to photograph the mayhem, he uses Fuji. Canon & Nikon will leave DSLRs behind, they were part of the evolution and did a great job. Me, well I like the quieter and lighter life. This doesn’t include the Z9!
Iain, I’m with you 100%. I still have one of my old DSLR’s and it just sits in my equipment closet – along with a couple still-functioning film cameras. I personally see no advantage what so ever to using a DSLR at this point of camera technology. I doubt seriously that there are many photographers who have switched to mirrorless and now long for the ‘good old days’ of mirror slap! Back in my medium format wedding photography days, I literally would cough whenever I locked up my Bronica mirror during the ceremony to disguise the sound of locking up… Read more »
There are many reasons why someone should use a mirrorless camera and not look back. This article cites reasons that someone may want to continue to use a DSLR, and is not meant to to assert that DSLRs are “better” than mirrorless or film or anything else.