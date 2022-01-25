Modern cameras are expensive but they are designed to last many years. Still, a time will come when you need to upgrade your camera. But, how do you tell when that time has arrived?

The truth is that any camera purchased in the last five years is a powerhouse. For most people, upgrading your camera simply won’t be necessary. There may be a longing for a new camera, but you have to ask yourself if you truly need it. If this is something you’re struggling to figure out, check out this article. If you have read that and you still have a few more questions about whether or not you need a new camera, read on.

There are some legitimate reasons why you might be thinking about dropping some serious cash on a new camera. We understand your hesitation, though. Buying a new camera is easy. Dealing with buyer’s remorse (especially after your return period has expired) is far more challenging. So, if you find yourself on the verge of hitting ‘buy it now’ but need some reassurance, check out our three ways to tell that it’s time to upgrade your camera.

Your current camera is holding you back

There’s a good chance that in the years that have followed your last camera purchase you’ve improved as a photographer. If this is the case, you might find that your current camera is holding you back. First of all, congrats on improving and developing yourself and your skills. That’s awesome! Now, so many things could have changed in the way you shoot, what you shoot, when you shoot, and who you’re shooting for (images might not just be for yourself anymore). If any of these parameters have changed, it might be time to upgrade your camera.

When you purchased your camera, if you didn’t splurge and just grabbed an entry to mid-level camera and you have improved, then yes, chances are you need more horsepower. You may find that your camera isn’t cutting the mustard for your low-light wildlife and sports photography, events, portraits and printing large images. If your creativity is being held back, or if you’re pushing the technological boundaries of your existing gear, it’s time to upgrade your camera.

Your old camera is tired and beat up

I’ve been here with my cameras and many have been covered in tape before. Look, as great as modern cameras are they’re not immune to failure and wear and tear. The stresses that are put on cameras are incredible. It’s a surprise that they last as long as they do. On top of that, we, as humans, can be a clumsy lot who drop, bump, bang and scrape things often.

If your current gear has seen better days, it’s probably time to upgrade your camera. Are your buttons are sticky or not functioning? Bin it. If port covers don’t close all the way (which could negate any weather sealing), retire it. Is the articulating screen loose and is there tape on the hinge? Put the camera out of its misery. If your camera just looks like it has gone 10 rounds with Tyson, well, it’s time to treat yourself.

But the camera works just fine, Brett. Well, that may be the case. Still, if you’re a professional photographer, having gear that looks like trash isn’t going to send out the best message to your clients. You also have to remember that mechanical shutters — even in modern mirrorless cameras — have a life span. Shutter lives range from 50,000 shutter actuations up to 500,000. You can use tools online to see how many your shutter has fired. If the number is close to the manufacturer’s life expectancy, it might be time to upgrade your camera.

Your current gear has reached EOL (End of Life)

We heard from Canon just the other day that it was not going to make any more pro-grade DSLRs, and honestly, the rhetoric being thrown around by many camera manufacturers is that support for DSLRs will be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Even many mirrorless cameras are now being abandoned by their makers. The Sony a6100, launched in 2019, has already been axed, for instance.

While your current camera (DSLR or mirrorless) might be functioning just fine, there will come a time when the manufacturer determines that the camera is at its end of life. When this happens, the camera is usually not officially supported anymore. This means you will not receive any more firmware upgrades and even getting your camera repaired will likely become more difficult.

If your current camera is a little long in the tooth, it might be time to start thinking about retiring it. Look back fondly on the images you have created together and then upgrade your camera so you can make many more issue-free images in the future.

So you’ve decided to upgrade your camera

Congrats on deciding to upgrade your camera. Still, make sure you do your research. Use our gear roundups to help you figure out what camera is right for you. Before you upgrade your camera, perhaps rent a few different models. Renting lets you make sure that the new camera feels good in your hand. More importantly, you’ll be able to see if all those megapixels, fast burst rates and more are worth the expense.

Buy the right camera so that you don’t find yourself in this same situation in less than a year or so. Make an informed decision, upgrade your camera and keep on moving forward. You’ll be glad you took the time to explore your options.