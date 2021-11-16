Vitec Imaging Solutions, the parent company behind brands like Manfrotto and Gitzo, has announced that they have acquired Savage Universal. The deal is expected to close by the end of November 2021.

Savage is a global market leader in backgrounds for the professional studio photographic market, based in Phoenix, AZ. Trusted by creative professionals since 1937, Savage manufactures an extensive range of high quality, specialist, seamless paper backgrounds, or backdrops, ensuring the essential flat, crease-free background surface.

“Savage backgrounds complement Vitec’s existing portfolio of accessories for professional image creators,” said Marco Pezzana, Divisional CEO of Vitec Imaging Solutions. “This acquisition brings together the world’s leading supports and imaging accessories provider with the world’s leadingbackgrounds manufacturer, serving professional photographers, creators and vloggers with the best in class studio equipment.”

Backgrounds are the largest consumable products in the commercial photography market. An essential tool in every professional studio, they’re quick and easy to set up, and enable photographers to dramatically reduce post-production time, by achieving the desired look directly from camera. For more than 80 years, Savage has led this category offering an extensive range which covers all possible applications and colors.

In the post-pandemic digital era, professional studio photography has dramatically expanded, led by the growth of e-commerce sales; 90% of online buyers report that image quality is the most important factor in the decision-making process.

Savage directly serves this fast-growing market segment, as well as fulfilling the demand from vloggers and influencers for easy-to-set-up backgrounds for their TikTok or YouTube videos.

“[Savage has] had a long and successful relationship with Vitec and know them very well,” said Hayward Richard Pressman, Chairman of the Board of Savage Universal. “They share our business values and, as we have, always made the customer the focus of their business. The Savage tradition of offering innovative and quality accessory products supplied promptly and complete will continue. Our Company recently celebrated its 84th year in business. I must express my gratitude to all who have taken this journey with us and thank you for being our partner and bringing us to this point.”