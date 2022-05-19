This morning, Tamron announced that it has been presented with two TIPA 2022 awards by the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA). The 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD was awarded “Best Full Frame Ultra Telephoto Zoom Lens” while the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD was honored with “Best Travel Zoom Lens.”

This marks the ninth consecutive year that Tamron has been honored by TIPA. Below are excerpts from the award citations of the TIPA jury.

Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD:

Users of ultra-telephoto zooms understand the benefits of a compact sized lens with image stabilization and a weather resistant housing, which is very useful for any kind of wildlife, sports, birding, and landscape photography. Along with special lens elements and coatings that reduce flare and ghosting in high-contrast scenes, this Sony E-mount lens incorporates a VXD linear focus motor that delivers very responsive performance, plus offers tracking and focusing benefits with Sony Hybrid AF and Eye AF feature cameras. It measures 11.1 inches (283 mm) at the 500mm focal length and weighs 60.8 oz (1.7 kilos), which TIPA members agreed make it a comfortable field lens for handheld shooting. A VC mode selection switch allows for choice of three modes for panning or “framing priority.” Users of Sony APS-C cameras can mount the lens to attain a 225-750mm zoom.

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD: