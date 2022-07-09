If you’re an event photographer, whether you cover corporate events, city events, concerts, weddings or anything that requires you to capture a variety of stunning images while you’re on the go, you need to take a closer look at these Tamron lenses.

Event photography can be an incredibly challenging genre of photography to conquer. Whether at a corporate event or a party, event photographers are rushed off their feet and need to be able to capture critical moments time and time again. Fortunately, camera and lens technology have improved, and the life of an event photographer is now a little easier.

When it comes to the lenses we need to use, they must be well made so they can handle bumps and bangs. In addition, the lenses need to be weather-sealed for those times when the heavens open up unexpectedly (we’ve all been there before). The lenses we use also need top-notch optics and rapid autofocus motors so we can nail the shot every time.

Luckily for us, all of the Tamron lenses we’ve rounded up here are all of this and more. So if you want to upgrade your event photography kit, look closely at the lenses below.

Editor’s note: This is a sponsored Tamron post. However, all views about the lenses listed below are our own. We have not been told what to say and have freely chosen lenses to highlight. We tell you this upfront as we always want to be honest with our readers.

Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD — For capturing the lay of the land

A wide-angle zoom should be a part of every event photographer’s kit. There will always be times when you need to capture wide shots of the setup, a stage, a banquet hall, decorations and more. This wide-angle zoom from Tamron will help you create pin-sharp images with nearly zero distortion, and thanks to the fast aperture, you can do this in low-light situations too. In addition, The Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD is a speed demon when it comes to focusing. In our review, we said:

“This lens’ autofocusing speeds are very good on Sony’s cameras. From 17mm through to 28mm, the lens was rapid and accurate. This lens had no problems at all in single, continuous, and tracking modes.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

As an event photographer, you never know if you’ll get caught in inclement weather. Still, use this lens with a weather-sealed camera body, and you’ll not have to worry about that. The optics in this lens will help you produce images that will delight your customers too. The colors rendered are gorgeous; you can create some pleasing bokeh, and ghosting and flares are not issues. This lens should be considered a must-have for event photography.

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 — An essential event photography lens

Standard zooms, like the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2, are essential for event photography. This standard zoom will allow you to walk around your event and catch scenes from near to relatively far with a quick twist of the zoom ring. You can go from shooting group shots to candid portraits in an instant. Again, thanks to the bright maximum aperture, you can nail the shot in low-light scenarios. In our review, we said:

“For me, the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 lens is the perfect complement to my shooting setup. It’s compact and lightweight, meaning that it doesn’t bog me down, and that it gives me more room to pack an extra lens or accessory with me. The sharpness and picture quality here reign supreme.” Managing Editor — Bryan Esler

The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 is compact and light (it weighs just 1.19lbs). It’s also weather-sealed, has premium optics and plays nicely with the advanced autofocus features in Sony’s cameras. As a result, this lens will help you capture most of the shots you need as an event photographer. The best part is that it’s super affordable.

Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD — The keynote king

If you’re an event photographer and don’t own a fast telephoto zoom, you’re shooting yourself in the foot. The Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD will help you capture those all-important shots of keynote speakers up on the stage during your events. You’ll also be able to grab candids quickly from across the venue. This lens also captures images with beautiful colors and smooth, creamy bokeh. In our review, we said:

“Throughout the year I’ve had the 70-180mm, I’ve used it on a variety of photoshoots, including quite a few with action. These include a skate park competition, running group, swing dancing, fire dancers, concert and bike race. With the 70-180mm, I’m incredibly confident that I’ll hit my targets. Autofocus is very fast to lock on, and I don’t see any hunting, even in situations where there’s not a lot of light present.” Managing Editor — Bryan Esler

Not only is the lens significantly lighter than the competition (it weighs 1.78lbs), but it also has incredibly sharp optics. The blazing-fast autofocus motors don’t miss a beat, either. The 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD is also fully weather-sealed. So, you can shoot no matter what Mother Nature is doing. This telephoto zoom is a no-compromises lens that will not let you down. When you factor in the price, this is a no-brainer when it comes to Tamron lenses for event photography.

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD — The GOAT of event photography lenses

Not long ago, I said Tamron is the most innovative and forward-thinking lens manufacturer. The Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD is one of the lenses that inspired me to say this. This lens is an event photographer’s dream. The 35-150mm is a do-it-all lens with a premium build and optics that will make jaws drop. In our review, we said:

“If there’s one lens I’m most excited about for pros right now, it’s the Tamron 35-150mm. I think back on all the times where I’ve had to quickly change lenses, nearly missing a shot in the process. The Tamron 35-150mm helps to avoid those situations, and really can replace two standard event or photojournalism lenses. The wide focal range here is wonderful to see, and the fast aperture makes for great photos in any situation.” Managing Editor — Bryan Esler

If you’re an event photographer who likes to keep things simple, this is the lens for you. The focal range covers the most common focal lengths used in event photography. The fast aperture will allow you to capture shots in any lighting situation. Image quality is spectacular, the weather sealing is class-leading, and the autofocus performance is second to none. If you want one lens that can honestly do it all, this is that lens. Amazingly, it still costs less than one first-party telephoto zoom.