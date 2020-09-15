Tonight, Sony announced the a7C camera, as well as a new 28-60mm f/4-5.6 zoom lens and HVL-F28RM flash.

The much-rumored a7C is a rangefinder-style camera that features advanced autofocus, high-resolution 4K video and more. It features a 24.2 megapixel 35mm full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine.

Measuring at 4.9 x 2.8 x 2.2 inches, and weighing just 18 ounces, the a7C is similar in size to an APS-C camera, having only 1% more weight than Sony’s a6600 camera. Despite that, it has an impressive feature list, including upgraded 5-axis in-body image stabilization and shutter units, as well as a body that utilizes magnesium alloy monocoque construction — often uses in the bodies of cars and aircraft.

Standard ISO extends up to 51,200, and is expandable from 50-204,800. In terms of autofocus, the a7C includes Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals. The camera features a 693-point focal-plane phase-detection AF system, with an additional 425 contrast-detection points to ensure reliable focus. It offers up to 10 fps with AF/AE, or continuous shooting up to 8 fps in live view mode.

On the video side, the a7C captures 4K video, and also supports HDR and S-Log/S-Gamut profiles, Slow & Quick motion, high-speed full HD recording at 120fps and other advanced video features. It also includes a side-opening vari-angle LCD monitor, making it easy to record vlogs and selfies.

The a7C camera retails for $1798, and will be available in late October 2020. It is available in silver or black colors. Preorders will be available shortly from B&H Photo.

FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6

Sony’s newest lens, the 28-60mm f/4-5.6, is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame zoom lens. It offers a minimum focus of 0.99 feet (wide) to 1.48 feet (telephoto), and weighs just 5.9 ounces. The lens features an internal focus design.

The FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 retails for $248, and will be available in early 2021. Preorders are not currently available.

HVL-F28RM flash

Sony’s latest flash is designed to match its mirrorless camera system with a compact footprint. It offers consistent GN28 light output, optimized light distribution and continuous flash performance.

It also features Sony’s newly introduced flash control lined to camera face detection advanced technology. This allows the balance between the light falling on the subject’s face and the ambient light to be evaluated, to accurately adjust white balance so the subject’s face is rendered with natural, lifelike color.

The flash can be angled at 0, 20, 40, 60, 80 and 120 click stops for easy positioning.

The HVL-F28RM retails for $248, and will be available in winter 2020. Preorders will be available shortly from B&H Photo.