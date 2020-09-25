UPDATE, September 25, 2020: Tamron has announced pricing and availability of the 70-300mm lens for Sony E-mount. The lens is set to be released October 29, 2020 for $549. Preorders are now available.

Tonight, Tamron announced the development of a new telephoto lens for Sony E-mount full-frame cameras — the 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD.

Planned to launch in fall 2020, the 70-300mm will be the smallest and lightest telephoto zoom lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras. The camera comes in at just 5.8 inches, 19.2 ounces and a maximum diameter of 77mm.

Perfect for athletics, wildlife and more, the lens features moisture-resistant construction and also takes full advantage of Sony’s in-camera features, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF. The lens shares a 67mm filter diameter, common with all of Tamron’s full-frame mirrorless camera lenses, including the recently released 28-200mm lens for Sony cameras.

The Tamron 70-300mm for Sony is scheduled to be released October 29, 2020 for a price of $549. Preorders are now available.

Background photo by Rowan Heuvel on Unsplash