This morning, Sigma announced the I series of lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Offering premium optical performance and a compact design, the three new lenses — the 24mm f/3.5 DG DN | Contemporary, the 35mm f/2 DG DN | Contemporary and the 65mm f/2 DG DN | Contemporary join the previously released 45mm f/2.8 DG DN | Contemporary in the lineup.

Featuring all-metal construction, the I series lenses are available for both L-mount and Sony E-mount.

“When it comes to mirrorless cameras, striking the proper balance between performance and size is even more crucial. We believe there is a growing demand for compact, high-performance, high-quality lenses,” said SIGMA America President Mark Amir-Hamzeh. “The I series represents a new option: Premium compact primes that are stylish in appearance with impressive specifications and optical performance.”

The lenses include well-damped manual focus ring, aperture ring and autofocus switches. They also feature a dust and splash-proof mount, and ship with both a plastic lens cap and a magnetic metallic cap.

Sigma 24mm f/3.5 DG DN | Contemporary

Preorders are now available for $549. The lens is expected to ship in mid-January 2021. Specs are below.

Lens construction: 10 elements in 8 groups (1 SLD, 3 aspherical)

Autofocus motor: STM

Diaphragm blades: 7, rounded

Minimum focus distance: 4.3 inches

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:2

Filter size: 55mm

Dimensions: 2.5 x 1.9 inches (L-mount); 2.5 x 2.0 inches (E-mount)

Weight: 7.9 ounces (L-mount); 8.1 ounces (E-mount)

Sigma 35mm f/2 DG DN | Contemporary

Preorders are now available for $639. The lens is expected to ship in mid-January 2021. Specs are below.

Lens construction: 10 elements in 9 groups (1 SLD, 3 aspherical)

Autofocus motor: STM

Diaphragm blades: 9, rounded

Minimum focus distance: 10.6 inches

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:5.7

Filter size: 58mm

Dimensions: 2.8 x 2.6 inches (L-mount); 2.8 x 2.7 inches (E-mount)

Weight: 11.5 ounces

Sigma 65mm f/2 DG DN | Contemporary

Preorders are now available for $699. The lens is expected to ship in mid-January 2021. Specs are below.