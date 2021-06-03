Sigma has announced Focused on the Flight 2021, a charitable giving campaign in partnership with 24 of the company’s retail partners. Through June 30, 2021, 5% of retail sales will go toward four charities. These charities were selected for their ongoing commitment to aiding communities most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Focused on the Flight raised over $93,000 for charitable organizations.

Focused on the Fight 2021 continues the commitment on SIGMA America’s part to community well-being, and funds raised during the campaign will be divided equally among the following charities: Feeding America, Mental Health America, the National Alliance to End Homelessness and Donors Choose. Each of these charities was selected based on their missions of community well-being.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, photography has been an outlet for people to express themselves, and to celebrate the strength of humanity in our communities,” says Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of SIGMA America. “Our nationwide network of retailers are strong members of their local communities, and with their help – and the support of SIGMA fans – we can offer some measure of relief to their neighbors, and to people across the nation who need a helping hand.”

For more information on Focused on the Flight, visit Sigma’s website.