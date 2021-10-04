In celebration of its 60th anniversary, Sigma announced a college scholarship contest, which is now open to submissions through the end of October 2021. Eight students will be awarded a $7500 prize for still and video work that reflects one of the four core values of Sigma — authenticity, precision, inspiration and honor.

The contest is open to residents in the United States who are 18 years or older, and are enrolled at an accredited college/university in a photography or film program.

Sigma was founded in September 1961 by Michihiro Yamaki. Yamaki died in 2012 and was succeeded by his son, Kazuto Yamaki. While widely known for their lenses for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus and Panasonic, Sigma has also developed a wide array of digital SLRs, and most recently, the mirrorless fp line of cameras.