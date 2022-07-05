Earlier today, Imagen announced an upcoming AI culling solution to help make photographers’ lives easier. While Imagen currently helps photographers intelligently edit their photos, through custom or talent-based profiles from other creators, Imagen will soon let photographers cull and sort through their images.

“We want to empower photographers to focus on the creative side of things by eliminating the tedious and repetitive part of the post-production process,” said Imagen CEO Yotam Gil.”

Since its inception in 2020, photographers have used Imagen to automate repetitive editing tasks, with the ability to edit 1,000 photos in less than 20 minutes. Imagen learns from you, or lets you choose from other creatives’ editing talents, like those from Susan Stripling, Charmi Patel-Peña, John Branch IV and more.

With the addition of AI culling, Imagen will help to save photographers time by quickly identifying the best images from a wedding, commercial event, portrait session and beyond.

Pricing and availability have not yet been announced. For more information on the upcoming AI culling feature, visit Imagen’s website.