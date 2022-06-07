ImagenAI has announced its new app, ImagenAI 5.0.0, with a brand-new user interface that offers an improved experience. ImagenAI 5 continues the company’s goal to automatically edit your images based on profiles you create. You can also use a number of talent profiles to help get the job done.

An improved user experience

ImagenAI 5 lets you be more effective in your workflow and project management. A new home screen includes quick actions, letting you immediately access your favorite AI profiles and recent projects.

A new My Account page lets you find your details, current plan and additional insights.

Easily manage all your projects

In the Projects section, you can easily explore all your projects you want to send for editing. The Projects section also lists active projects that are in progress, ready for download or ready for fine-tune. There’s also an archive section for past projects that are already fine-tuned.

Also in the Projects section is the ability to see the real-time status of a particular project. The app will automatically let you know when the project is ready to download; there’s no more need to wait for an email.

Have a project upload fail due to power or internet failure? You can now re-upload it with ease.

Stay tuned as we explore the new ImagenAI and how it can help you get the job done easier than ever.