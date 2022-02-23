Want to get started editing your best photos right away? How do you sort through the poorly framed and blurry images?
Hang out with Rich Harrington, Bob Coates and Julie Powell, tonight, Feb. 23, 2022 at 7 p.m. ET for our Getting Started with AfterShoot webinar.
These topics and more will be covered:
- Quickly select the best images with AfterShoot
- The power of AI in automation
- Quick overview of the AfterShoot to Lightroom Classic and Capture One pipelines
- A live Q&A session to help you answer any questions you might have
- Learn how you can save 10% on your AfterShoot subscription
