Today, AfterShoot announced that it’s taking the next step in creating tools to help improve photographers’ workflow. AfterShoot Edits will seek to help you edit your photos automatically, via artificial intelligence.

AfterShoot learns from your past edits and uses that information to edit and color correct your images. Built into the existing AfterShoot culling program, it adjusts values like white balance, exposure, HSL sliders, vibrance, saturation, highlights, shadows, tone curves and more.

AfterShoot Edits lives on your machine — meaning it’s 100% locally-based — and can deliver up to 1,000 edited images in less than a minute. And the edits are unlimited, so you don’t have to worry about paying per image.

Built into the existing AfterShoot culling application, AfterShoot Edits works seamlessly. Upon launch, integration with Lightroom Classic will be supported, with Capture One to come soon.

Pricing and availability have not yet been announced. For more information and to join the waitlist, visit AfterShoot’s website.