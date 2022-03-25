Clutter can lead to chaos, confusion and frustration whether it’s your home, office or even your photo library. This can lead to a lack of focus and can even drain your creativity. Making sure that everything has a place not only helps you know where things are, but can also give you the extra space that you need continue the process of creating gorgeous photos.

This is where AfterShoot comes in. AfterShoot helps you organize your images, so you can have your time and space back to edit them.

Join Rich Harrington as he covers:

Importing your images into AfterShoot

Using artificial intelligence to find your best images

Handing off images to Lightroom and Capture One for editing

Getting Organized with Your Images is on March 27, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Register here to attend!