While it may seem like common knowledge, we were all beginners once. Let’s talk about freezing the action.

If you’re photographing a moving subject like a dog running, it’s easier to capture that perfect pose with Burst Shutter Mode. This is like a motor drive on a conventional ILC camera. It helps you to take crisp, clear, action shots. It’s also good for getting the best expression in a portrait. Since people sometimes blink or move their face in a way that is unflattering, taking 10 frames per second increases the chances of getting the perfect facial expression.

There are many other uses for this feature such as freezing moving subjects in the wind or capturing splashing water. Let creativity be your guide.

On the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and later, swipe the shutter button to the left to take rapid-fire photos. On most phones, this will make 10 exposures each second that you hold down the shutter button.

On iPhone X and earlier, touch and hold the shutter button and just lift your finger to stop.

There is a counter that shows how many shots you took. You can then look in the Photos app and save the shots you like, and discard the rest.

To select the photos you want to keep, tap the Burst thumbnail, then tap Select. Gray dots below the thumbnails mark the suggested photos to keep. Tap the circle in the lower-right corner of each photo you want to save as an individual photo, then tap Done. To delete the entire Burst, tap the thumbnail, then tap the Delete button which looks like a trash can.

By the way, there is no way to turn off Burst Mode. But you can disable it by either enabling HDR, enabling your flash or enabling a timer.