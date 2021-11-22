If you’re like most iPhone users, you probably get a lot of texts. A recent iOS update may have started to clutter your iPhone’s camera roll with screenshots and photos that others have texted you. Not only is this annoying as it makes a mess of your photos, but it could be embarrassing.

On your computer

Fortunately the fix is easy. But you’ll need to do it for every device you’re signed in on (annoying, I know).

Launch the Messages app on your computer. Choose Messages > Preferences. Click on the Shared With You tab. Either click the Turn Off button or uncheck Photos in the list. Close the Preferences. You’ll need to manually clean up any photos that have already been added your camera roll.

You can still save photos you want. Just right click on any photo you want to save and choose Add to Photos Library.

On your iPhone

You also need to adjust the preferences on your iPhone and any other iOS devices you have.

Launch the Settings app on your phone. Scroll to Messages and tap. Tap on Shared with You. Either turn off Automatic Sharing globally or disable for just the Photos app.

Be sure to also clean up your camera roll and check for any unwanted photos.