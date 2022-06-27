Like it or not, much of social media is showcasing and prioritizing videos in their feeds. As photographers, how can we jump on this trend (if you want to that is)?

Using video for behind-the-scenes footage is a great way to show your audience how you create your images. But, if you’re like me, learning how to and recording video is not even on my mind when I’m out with my camera. Most of us could use a little help when it comes to creating better videos.

Another reason for creating mobile phone video footage is for promoting your business. Whether you are selling portraits, fine art or commercial work, your clients might like to see you in action on location or the processes you go through to get the images you create for them.

This video has some great ideas and tips for making videos that are just a bit more creative. Easy things you can do to make your mobile phone video look better and more engaging.

Are you currently creating mobile phone videos? We’d love to hear about your ideas and tips you might have to add to this.

Let us know in the comments or join us in the Photofocus Community’s mobile photography group. Sharing what we learn with each other is always helpful.