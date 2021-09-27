After selfies, one of the most common subjects for phone photography are our pets. Whether you’re a dog or cat lover, these ideas from Apple will help you make the most of your iPhone’s camera.

In this video, photographer Sophie Gamand and Jahmyra from Apple walk you through taking expressive pet portraits on your iPhone. The iPhone’s faster shooting function helps to capture your pets throughout their fast movements. Sophie talks about getting at your pet’s level, tuning into their energy and letting the personalities shine with extras like animated GIFs.

Got some iPhone pet photography tips of your own? Share them with us in the comments below, or in our mobile photography group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!