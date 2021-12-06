Cityscapes are great whether you’re walking around your hometown or on vacation, trying to capture a scene to remember for the ages. In this video from Loïc Bellemare-Alford, he walks us through five tips on how to get some breathtaking cityscapes with your mobile phone.

Using the Google Pixel 4a, Loïc talks about how to use leading lines, which help to lead your eyes toward the main subject. He also discusses the benefits to looking up and the advantages of being patient. for your scene to develop. He shows how to use light and shadow to put an emphasis on your main subject, by surrounding it with darker elements. Finally, he talks about using water in your scene to take advantage of reflections, for a unique view of your cityscape.

