It’s easier than ever to make cool layered templates with LuminarAI. Here’s how to create your very own in four easy steps!

Step 1: Open and edit your picture in LuminarAI

Go ahead and open your file in the software (I like to drag and drop it on my Mac). Use your favorite tools to create the desired look. My favorite ones for a quick and efficient workflow are EnhanceAI, StructureAI and FaceAI.

Step 2: Upload your texture/layer/frame

Once the basic image is ready, click on the Local Masking tool on the top right of the workspace (the small brush icon). Then click Add and select Texture.

This will open the Texture panel. To upload your own texture, click the Load Texture … button (big rectangle).

Then, select the texture file you want to add from your computer files. It can be a JPEG (like another real picture to create a double exposure), a JPEG with a black background or a PNG with transparency. Uploading a PNG is a new feature from LuminarAI‘s Update 2. (By the way, this upgrade is absolutely free if you already own the software.)

Step 3: Have some fun

Once the texture (frame in this case) is uploaded, MANY options are available to transform it. Placing texture, flipping horizontal or vertical, changing opacity, blending modes, hue and more.

The good news? You can stack multiple textures (up to 10!) such as frames, watermark and textures to create artistic-looking photos.

Step 4: Save your template for future purpose!

Liking what you see? Save it as a template and apply it to as many pictures as you like! To do so, head to the bottom right of your workspace click on the three little dots (…) and hit Save.

You’ll find the saved template in the Templates panel. (The latest one shows on top.) To rename it, click on the three little dots at the right of the desired template (…) and hit Rename. I called mine Neon Frame.

Enjoy your cool templates forever and ever

You’re now free to use again and again these cool templates. See below an example of my Neon Frame template applied to a completely different image. I played with the blending modes and hue to create a different result.

Once again, here’s the before and after:

And now, you’re ready to create your very own layered templates with LuminarAI! Give it a shot and tell me how you like this new feature in the comments!

Like templates? Have a look at this BADASS ACTION preset pack to turn on the intensity of your favorite action shots! Want to learn even more about LuminarAI? Click here to check out our complete guide.