This morning, Skylum announced the LuminarAI Update 3, which adds refinements to the software’s algorithms, new support for Apple hardware, enhancements to tools and more. Update 3 is available as a free update for all LuminarAI users.

“Skylum is built around the concept of continuous improvement,” said CEO Ivan Kutanin. “We constantly listen to our community to discover ways to add to their photography. Luminar is all about creativity and making photo editing easier … Update 3 reflects this ethos.”

More photorealistic results in SkyAI

Among the improvements is better sky detection, reflections and relighting in SkyAI, allowing you to produce even more photorealistic results with greater control and accuracy.

Once a new sky is selected, SkyAI uses an improved horizon detection to more accurately place it in the scene. Refined edge detection and masking are used to better integrate the new sky for a more organic effect. The improved sky position is then used to create more realistic reflections in water, as seen below. Haze, Warmth, Brightness and Water Blur sliders give you more precise control over reflections.

Improvements in color accuracy create a more natural effect when the sky is used to automatically relight the entire scene, including reflections. Three relighting controls allow you to dial in the lighting to fit your creative vision.

New support for M1 Macs and image formats

LuminarAI now runs on Apple’s next-generation M1 machines. With this update, macOS users can take full advantage of the faster processing of Apple’s M1 chips.

Update 3 also adds support for the HEIC image format for Windows devices.

Other improvements

Augmented SkyAI

In Update 3, sky objects you add to the custom folder are instantly available for preview. You can also select any sky object in the visual browser to instantly preview it in your scene. Three new sky objects are also available in the Skylum Marketplace.

Dodge & Burn

Easily paint highlights and shadows into your photo to enhance the mood. With the new Softness slider, subtly refine the edges of the area for a more natural effect.