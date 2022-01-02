For the last few years, I have been writing an article on the expected color concepts for the year. It’s fun and a little quirky to see what other people deem to be our color concept palettes for the year.

So what’s “in” for 2022? Predominantly green, so many different shades of green and purple. But all quite soft, along with some neutrals.

Green seems to be “in” this year

According to the fashionistas Veranda, Better Homes & Gardens and House Beautiful), the colors in style for 2022 are the following:

Very Peri (Pantone 17-3938) Gray-Green Earthy Neutrals Citron Chartreuse Deep Aubergine Warm neutrals Laurel Leaf October Mist Evergreen Valspar Aleutian Guacamole Breezeway Olive Sprig

How does all this relate to photography, particularly still life? It’s a good question. Often still life photography emulates what’s happening with interior design, same with certain product photography as well, so sometimes, it pays to be on top of trends.

Me? Well I am not particularly fond of green, so I might just stick with the Pantone color of the year — Very Peri.

A range of mauves is “in” too

Then again, I frequently just go with what I like anyway, regardless of what they say is “in.” But it’s always interesting to see what’s on the cards. It’s good to get some different color combinations, gradients and trends in a variety of industries from gaming to interior design to fashion.

A really good spot for this is Adobe Color. If you haven’t visited this before, I urge you to check it out, such a valuable resource, whether you choose to follow the color concepts for 2022 or not.