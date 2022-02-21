One of the most interesting things to learn about a photographer is the path that led to their chosen genre. Many photographers, for example, inevitably become drawn to landscape work due to their love for travel. Then, we see photographers who naturally gravitate toward documentary photography because of their interest in capturing moments as they unfold. Such is the case for Yekaterina Gyadu, a Brooklyn-based photographer hailing from a Russian and Ghanaian background.

The passion for photography has always been in Gyadu. She has always been with a camera since she was a young girl. Growing up, she was always casually photographing her friends, family and daily life with the latest camera. Inevitably, she began thinking about making a career in photography in her high school days. However, it wasn’t until she was two years in college that she decided to pursue a major in the arts. She finally found a career not only in photography but also production. This combination, she said, allowed her to learn the business side of things.

The turning point in her photography came when she lost her job during the pandemic lockdown. “I had to sit down to figure out what it is I wanted to do with my career. Losing my job gave me the opportunity to focus on my work and think about how I can turn my passion into something more valuable,” she shared.

Yekaterina Gyadu

“I was no longer afraid of not being good enough, or of others not being interested in what I have to offer. Once I got over this fear and stopped holding myself back, I was able to turn a new leaf. It helped me to hone more of my craft and to trust myself. At the end of the day, there will always be those who appreciate what I do and encourage me to be a better photographer.”

Making moments last forever through documentary photography

Without a doubt, her beginnings as a young photographer easily became the foundation for Gyadu’s inclination for documentary photography. “I loved the idea of capturing moments and was intrigued with freezing memories in time. I always have a camera with me everywhere I go, constantly keeping my eyes open to what is around me.”

Later on, she would make the idea of capturing moments and memories as the basis of her documentary style. As she also noted, majority of her documentary work involved places and events that she had been part of. The events varied from life events like weddings and celebrations, to protests later on. These, she added, provided her with opportunities to immortalize both her memories and those of others.

“Having lived in the New York City for many years, it is always an adventure to go out into the streets and see what was naturally available to me. The city offers so many different types of landscapes and people so I loved just going out for a walk and seeing what comes my way.

“I am a person who likes wait for the right moment and capture that moment in a way that I find visually appealing. Having studied Fine Art, I strive to bring an artistic element to my images. My goal is for my viewers to be able to step into the moment with me and to feel like they were a part of the scene. I think photography gives us this unique opportunity to freeze time and make that moment last forever.”

Capturing the energy, emotions, and grit of protests

Protests bring the most energetic and emotionally charged moments for documentary photographers to capture. Given her goals and interests, it’s easy to see how Gyadu leaned toward capturing these elements in her protest shots.

“The emotions and energy were already there presenting themselves to me. I just used my camera to capture those moments in my own point of view,” she added. “As a documentary photographer I like to step back and analyze a scene for what it is.

“Being a participant in the protests, it was important for me to use my photography skills to remember these moments in history, and it pass them down to generations to come.”

On being a Black Russian photographer

Gyadu sees the world as being more open and appreciative of Black photographers today than ever. “I never realized how little we were seen until we started to get recognition for our work and our stories,” she said.

As such, she believes there isn’t anything she wants to change at the moment. Her hope is for the world to continue to be more aware to Black photography and art. Likewise, she hopes there will be continued appreciation for the unique vision that Black photographers offer.

“We all have our own way of seeing the world. Black photographers finally being recognized opens up a whole new viewpoint rarely if ever seen before. The simple fact that I and other Black photographers have different life experiences and upbringing than most allows for a unique vision to the work. There is something special about being a Black photographer telling their own story. Or, in sharing how we see the world that no one else can replicate or truly understand.”

Gyadu’s Russian and Ghanaian background not only contributes to her unique perspective as a Black photographer. It also opened her up to other creative projects where she could combine her documentary and portraiture work. For her, it was important that she captures the time she spent in both countries to showcase what it’s like to be a Black Russian.

On her dream portrait session

It’s interesting that Gyadu also sees portraiture as a form of documentary photography. This, she added, allows her to document a person at a certain point of their life, “capturing a moment that will never repeat itself.” Because of this, she’s also big on collaboration to bring ideas to life, especially Black stories.

“A lot of my creative process comes back to wanting to create imagery that is in the moment and really shows a person or place for who they are. When I am brainstorming ideas I am thinking about how I can capture something or someone in it’s truest form and creating a storytelling aspect.”

On this note, asked about a Black person, dead or alive, famous or otherwise, that she would photograph if given the chance, she picked the iconic Black photographer, Gordon Parks.

“He is an inspiration to me for his beautiful approach to capturing real moments. I admire his ability to work in various forms of photography and filmmaking. When I see his images, I truly feel like I am stepping into the scene with him which is all I ever strive for. His images not only share important messages but also have a beautiful creative perspective and composition.

“My approach in photographing him would be a mix of my documentary and portraiture. I would want to not only capture a portrait in his truest essence, but to also capture him working his craft. I almost image joining him on an important photo project and documenting what it’s like to be in his shoes during a difficult era in history.”

Don’t forget to check out Yekaterina Gyadu’s website to see more of her documentary photography.

All photos by Yekaterina Gyadu. Used with permission.