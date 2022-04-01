Lomography has developed an orange and teal film that is meant to satisfy fans of Peter McKinnon. The new film fits between Lomography’s purple and turquoise films, and lets photographers photograph scenes with an orange and teal look.

The orange and teal look was brought to popularity by McKinnon, and despite the look not representing real-world colors, it continues to be popular with photographers who like to over-edit their photographs.

With the new Lomography film, no editing is needed, and photographers can achieve that orange and teal film look with just a click of a button. It turns green and blue aspects of a photo teal, while making skin tones and yellow accents look completely orange, often representing a really bad tan.

In addition to satisfying film fans, it should fulfill the needs of hipster Instagrammers looking for that Peter McKinnon look.

The new Lomography LomoChrome Orange-Teal film will be available probably sooner than any of us want. For an outrageous price that will be bought up quickly.

Editor’s note: April Fools! If you read this far, we applaud you. We have nothing but respect for Peter McKinnon, but couldn’t help ourselves with this jab :)