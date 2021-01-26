If you’ve had the pleasure of converting film slides of days-gone-by to the digital format, you may have experienced that bittersweet feeling of excitement mingled with a tinge of disappointment upon first viewing the dust, debris and fiber-laden results accumulated in closets, basements and attics worldwide.

Building on a previous post, “Digitally Converting Slides and Negatives with Jumbl,” in this video tutorial I’ll take a look at a few simple techniques to help reverse the ravages of time and bring new life back to these precious memories and keepsakes by way of Adobe Photoshop.

In summary:

Common color casts of Kodachrome vs Fujichrome

Correcting purple color cast via white balance adjustment

Hue/saturation color-shift adjustment

Highlight/shadow adjustment

Noise reduction and sharpening

Image straightening

Restoring color and detail via graduated filters

Enhancing depth of field via selective focus

Enhancing color and detail via single-image HDR processing via Aurora HDR / Photomatix Pro.

Thanks for visiting, as always, I hope you find the information helpful. Questions or comments? Please leave them in the comments below to assist others on their journey.