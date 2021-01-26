If you’ve had the pleasure of converting film slides of days-gone-by to the digital format, you may have experienced that bittersweet feeling of excitement mingled with a tinge of disappointment upon first viewing the dust, debris and fiber-laden results accumulated in closets, basements and attics worldwide.
Building on a previous post, “Digitally Converting Slides and Negatives with Jumbl,” in this video tutorial I’ll take a look at a few simple techniques to help reverse the ravages of time and bring new life back to these precious memories and keepsakes by way of Adobe Photoshop.
In summary:
- Common color casts of Kodachrome vs Fujichrome
- Correcting purple color cast via white balance adjustment
- Hue/saturation color-shift adjustment
- Highlight/shadow adjustment
- Noise reduction and sharpening
- Image straightening
- Restoring color and detail via graduated filters
- Enhancing depth of field via selective focus
- Enhancing color and detail via single-image HDR processing via Aurora HDR / Photomatix Pro.
Thanks for visiting, as always, I hope you find the information helpful. Questions or comments? Please leave them in the comments below to assist others on their journey.
Hi,
I’m really enjoying all the excellent tips and basic information the PHotofocus provides but I ahve a question. When I click on the link here:
“Building on a recent post, Digitally Converting Slides and Negatives with Jumbl , …” I am taken to : //photofocus.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fphotofocus.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D59550%26action%3Dedit&reauth=1
which has nothing to do with Photofocus. Instead it invites me to open a WordPress account. Do I need to do that?
Please advise.
Warm regards,
Carol
Thank you, Carol! Not at all – I had the wrong link attached, appreciate you bringing it to my attention. Should be good to go now. My apologies and thank you again. :)
