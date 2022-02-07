It’s already 2022 but the fascination with film is still going strong. There are still a lot of photographers, young or otherwise, who continue to pick up vintage cameras in the digital age. Are you planning to get a film camera soon, whether for the first time or to try something new? The folks of Mango Street has you covered with their recommendations for this year.

In the video above, they put together a list of film cameras that are still available today, and may fit your budget, needs or experience. Unfortunately, if you’ve been eyeing a Contax T2, that may be out of reach. Unless you have deep pockets and wouldn’t mind spending an insane amount like $3,000, of course.

Now that we have that out of the way, the rest of their listn features three options for point and shoot, SLRs and medium format cameras. Each film camera type has its own pros and cons, so it’s good to know what your options are in case you want to fill in the gaps in your collection with a different camera. Maybe you want to progress to a film SLR after shooting with point and shoots for so long. Or, you may want to go bigger — literally and figuratively — with a medium format camera. Or, you may be feeling a bit of a completist at a given moment and you want to widen your gear choices.

Got any film camera recommendations to add to their list? Drop them in the comments below, or in our film photography group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!