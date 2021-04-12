When it comes to shooting outdoor portraits during the day, many photographers tend to avoid doing so in the noontime. It’s because the sun at this time produces hard, harsh light. This often results in unflattering shadows on the face, and the subjects tend to squint against the intensely bright light.

In the video above, however, fashion and portrait photographer Lindsay Adler tells us how we can turn this around and create stunning results even in the midday sun. This means we don’t have to stay limited to shooting during the Golden Hour. She gives three great tips: How to diffuse the intense light with modifiers, bouncing the light through a reflector and working with the sunlight itself to produce dramatic, high-contrast results. If you haven’t tried shooting portraits in the noontime sun yet, give it a go with these quick and easy tips!

