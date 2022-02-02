If you’ve been into street photography, there’s a big chance that you’re also looking into the Ricoh GR IIIx as a compact workhorse. It’s easy to see why, especially when many street photographers are thrilled that Ricoh actually listened to their feedback on what they wanted to see in this camera. Among them, of course is the Snap Focus feature.

But of course, all the hype for this camera amounts to nothing without insights on how it performs out in the streets. So, Samuel Lintaro Hopf of Samuel Streetlife decided to do a photo challenge with the Ricoh GR IIIx with Take Kayo. Their objective? To put the camera’s Snap Focus to the test out in the streets of Berlin. Just how sharply focused their shots will look like with this feature?

The video above begins with the two photographers sharing their experience with Ricoh GR cameras over the years. So, if you’re looking for some inputs from photographers who know the camera series by heart, these are your guys right here.

Likewise, if you’re new to this compact camera or are learning about the Snap Focus feature for the first time this is worth the watch. As they shoot at different aperture and distance settings challenge, Samuel and Take also describe in detail how it works. Anyone interested in leveling up their street photography with this camera should find some useful inputs from this challenge!

