Ricoh GR cameras have long been lauded as one of the best compact cameras for street photographers. So, it’s not surprising that there’s a lot of buzz whenever a new model comes out. It’s particularly popular among photographers who work best with the wide field of view of the 28mm focal length. However, there are definitely photographers who prefer tighter focal lengths at either 35mm or 50mm. These are widely considered as “classic” focal lengths for street photography.

UK-based Sean Tucker is one such photographer, who prefers these focal lengths despite being an extensive user of Ricoh GR cameras for his street photography. In the video above, he details the contents of an email he sent to Ricoh over a year ago. It came with a humble request for Ricoh GR versions with different focal lengths.

“I understand that 28mm is synonymous with the GR brand historically, so it can be released with a different nomenclature,” he wrote. “But I have no doubt street photographers will be clamoring for a truly compact 35mm or 50mm Ricoh with me at the front of the queue.”

Well, most likely to the surprise of Tucker (and other photographers who share his sentiments), Ricoh listened. We now have the Ricoh GR IIIx, which comes with a 40mm f/2.8 lens. The company also threw in the Ricoh GT-2 1.5x Adapter, which converts the GR IIIx into a 60mm. Whether you’re a seasoned Ricoh GR shooter or new to compact street cameras, Tucker’s insights may be interesting to you.

Got any thoughts so far on the Ricoh GR IIIx? Share it with us in the comments below, or in our group discussion if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!