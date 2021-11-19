It’s easy to see why smartphone cameras have seemingly overtaken most digital point and shoots today. Smartphone technology has been exponentially improving, so it’s getting easier for most to take photos and videos anytime, anywhere. However, it’s also not surprising that most photographers still prefer to have an actual camera in their hands, even if it’s just a compact one like the Ricoh GR IIIx.

In the video above, Lukasz Palka of EYExplore gives a breakdown of the reasons why he still prefers Ricoh GR cameras over smartphone cameras. Street photographers will definitely relate to these, especially because compacts were designed with their needs in mind. While he’s at it, Palka also takes us around the nooks and crannies of Tokyo with a Ricoh GR IIIx. As he shoots, he shows us the pros he mentioned in actual shooting situations. These include adjusting settings on the fly, shooting faster with one hand and being more “one” with your camera. Of course, cameras also have bigger sensors compared to smartphones, which mean better image quality and superior low light performance.

Ultimately, it’s all a matter of preference, shooting style and workflow. Sure, smartphones may just be as compact. Flagship smartphones also now allow shooting in RAW and fiddling with the settings. But if you’re just getting into street photography, a dedicated camera may provide you a better, more tactile shooting experience.

Do you agree with the points mentioned in the video? Do you also prefer to shoot with a compact like the Ricoh GR IIIx for street photography? Or have you already built a street photography workflow with your smartphone camera? Share your insights with us in the comments below, or in our street photography group discussion if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!