Photography inspiration and ideas are easier to come by today, with so many resources made available to us. Still, how we compose our image to bring those ideas and stories into an image is ultimately up to us. Today’s insights remind us to make every pixel count before we press the shutter.

“It’s tempting to believe that a good subject will always make for a great photograph,” Adrian Vila begins in the video above. So many fall into this trap, especially in the age of the “Instagrammable.” So, today’s photography inspiration offers some insights about paying close attention to everything we capture. That means what we include and exclude in the frame.

It’s not just about having a good subject, since it doesn’t guarantee a good image. He suggests considering the other elements in the frame as the supporting cast, each playing an important role. Therefore, they shouldn’t distract viewers from the main subject of our photos.

This photography inspiration also encourages us to do what we must to remove these distractions from our composition. But if we can’t, we shouldn’t take it as an absolute failure. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work, and it’s not because we didn’t have a good subject. “Being able to recognize when an image doesn’t work is a very, very important skill to have for a photographer,” Adrian stressed.

