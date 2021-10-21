There’s no doubt that despite film stock discontinuations, film photography continues to be alive. Interestingly, it’s still possible to come across and shoot with unique, albeit rare formats like 16mm film. You only need to do your research and prepare beforehand. If you want to give it a go, today’s film photography tips will show you where to start.

In the video above, Seattle-based lifestyle and landscape photographer and filmmaker Brae Hunziker shares his tips for shooting 16mm film today. But first, why should you? He describes the format as a happy medium between Super 8mm and 35mm formats for motion picture. It’s known and loved for having richer colors and finer grain compared to Super 8, but stronger character and grit than 35mm film. In fact, there are several well-known films in the last few decades that were shot on 16mm. Because of its versatility, he noted that the medium has also been gaining popularity for short films, commercials and music videos.

While largely an obsolete medium, using 16mm film can be expensive. This is especially since the cameras are rare and it can be challenging to find film. But with Hunziker’s tips, you should be able to go the least expensive route. Aside from tips on where to buy a camera, what film stocks to choose and how to load film in the camera, Hunziker also covers other important details for this medium. These include aspect ratios, potential vignetting issues, rating your film, and processing and scanning the negatives for home developing.

