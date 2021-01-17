Many decades after the decline of film photography, Kodak remains one of the most enduring photography companies and brands. This is largely due to the continuing resurgence of film photography among the younger generation, kept alive by communities and media dedicated to the medium.

Among them are the folks behind the Studio C-41 podcast, who were recently invited for a peek at how Kodak film is made in the Kodak factory in Rochester, NY. In their video above, we get to see what happens in the three stages of making the films. We also get to learn more about George Eastman, the man behind the iconic brand and technology that made photography accessible to everyone. Whether you’re a passionate film photographer or just getting into it, this fascinating preview should be a treat for you!