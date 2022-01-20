In the age of vlogs, Instagram and online courses, why should we still turn to photo books for learning and inspiration? How do these materials make a difference in our work and creative vision? If you need more convincing to start your own photo book collection this year, the video above shares some important points.

Just as Faizal Westcott did earlier, UK-based Tatiana Hopper wanted to spread the word about the importance of photo books. Likewise, she mentioned how publishers like Eyeshot make it easier for us to discover new work through this physical medium. Apart from independent publishers, self-publishing also allows more photographers around the world to share their work outside of their digital platforms.

As a photo book collector myself, I totally agree with all the points that Hopper raised in her quick video. Apart from inspiring us with ideas, these books develop our observation skills and understanding of what works in an image. It also takes away the distraction that comes with most digital platforms. There’s just you, the photographer, and the narrative or message they wanted to convey in their body of work.

So, if you’re thinking of disconnecting from the online world to recharge your creative juices and evaluate your photography, a photo book or two would make great companions. Pick one up today, from your shelf or otherwise, and simply immerse yourself in a fellow photographer’s work!

Have you added any new volumes to your photo book shelf? Share them with us in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’ve already joined the Photofocus Community!